BRIEF-Intercept Pharma reports qtrly ‍revenue $41.3 mln vs $5.2 million​
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
2017年11月1日 / 中午11点43分 / 更新于 1 天前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Intercept - ‍non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses for fiscal year ending Dec 31, 2017 will fall in middle of range of $380 million to $420 million​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - ‍interim analysis in flagship Phase 3 regenerate trial on track to report in H1 2019

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc- to streamline operating expenses, decided to deprioritize interest-767 development program for foreseeable future​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly ‍rev $41.3 million versus $5.2 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-3.38, revenue view $37.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals inc qtrly net loss per common and potential common share basic and diluted $2.89‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

