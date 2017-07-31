BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals reports qtrly loss per share $3.46

July 31 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc says continues to project non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses of $380 million to $420 million for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc says recognized $30.4 million of net sales of Ocaliva for Q2 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $3.46

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - Anticipate to initiate phase 2 trial of interest-767 in NASH patients with fibrosis during 2H 2017

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - Anticipate to initiate phase 3 trial in NASH patients with cirrhosis during 2H 2017