BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Net Loss Per Common & Potential Common Share $4.43

* INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* REGENERATE TRIAL IN NASH FIBROSIS ON TRACK TO REPORT DATA IN 1H19

* PROJECTS NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES OF $390 MILLION TO $410 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2018

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON AND POTENTIAL COMMON SHARE $4.43

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-3.55, REVENUE VIEW $39.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $37.7 MILLION