5 天内
BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals says ‍Control trial met its primary goal ​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 上午11点21分 / 5 天内

BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals says ‍Control trial met its primary goal ​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - During ongoing LTSE phase, there has been one patient death due to acute renal and liver failure

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - Principal investigator and independent data safety monitoring committee determined death was unlikely related to OCA

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Control trial met its primary objective​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - At week 4, mean LDL levels increased in each of OCA treatment groups, while remaining relatively unchanged in placebo group

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - Observed mean LDL reductions in OCA groups were approximately 40 - 45 mg/dl while placebo was 48 mg/dl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

