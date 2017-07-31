BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals says ‍Control trial met its primary goal ​

July 31 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - During ongoing LTSE phase, there has been one patient death due to acute renal and liver failure

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - Principal investigator and independent data safety monitoring committee determined death was unlikely related to OCA

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Control trial met its primary objective​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - At week 4, mean LDL levels increased in each of OCA treatment groups, while remaining relatively unchanged in placebo group

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - Observed mean LDL reductions in OCA groups were approximately 40 - 45 mg/dl while placebo was 48 mg/dl