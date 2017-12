Dec 8 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF SHARON BOWEN TO ICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - ‍ SHARON BOWEN FILLS A NEWLY CREATED SEAT ON BOARD​

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - BOWEN SERVED AS A COMMISSIONER OF U.S. COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION (CFTC) FROM 2014 THROUGH 2017