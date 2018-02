BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Posts Q4 Adj Earnings Per Share $0.73

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $2.08 ON REVENUES OF $1.1 BILLION; FOURTH QUARTER 2017 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.73

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.08

* Q4 REVENUE $1.1 BILLION

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SEES $300 - $330 MILLION OF FOR OPERATIONAL, NON- OPERATIONAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

* RECORDED $764 MILLION OF A DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM IN QUARTER

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72, REVENUE VIEW $1.14 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S