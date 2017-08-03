FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Q2 GAAP diluted EPS $0.70
2017年8月3日 / 中午12点25分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Q2 GAAP diluted EPS $0.70

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ice

* Intercontinental Exchange reports strong second quarter 2017 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.70 on record revenues of $1.2 billion, +4% y/y; record adjusted diluted EPS of $0.75

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $1.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍ICE's Q3 2017 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $545 million to $555 million​

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍ICE's diluted share count for Q3 is expected to be in range of 590 million to 595 million weighted average shares outstanding​

* Intercontinental Exchange - ‍2017 non-GAAP adjusted operating expense excludes $67 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangibles for Q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

