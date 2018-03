BRIEF-Interdigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment To And Convertibility Of 1.50 PCT Senior Convertible Notes

March 5 (Reuters) - Interdigital Inc:

* INTERDIGITAL ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATE ADJUSTMENT TO AND CONVERTIBILITY OF 1.50PCT SENIOR CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2020

* INTERDIGITAL - PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP

* INTERDIGITAL INC - MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO

* INTERDIGITAL INC - EACH OUTSTANDING SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OF COMPANY WILL BE EXCHANGED FOR SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF HOLDCO

* INTERDIGITAL INC - REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018

* INTERDIGITAL INC - CONVERSION RATE FOR NOTES DUE 2020 HAS BEEN INCREASED TO 13.9392 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK PER $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES