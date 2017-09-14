FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-InterDigital Inc announces increases of regular quarterly cash dividend and stock buyback authorization
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 晚上10点03分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-InterDigital Inc announces increases of regular quarterly cash dividend and stock buyback authorization

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - InterDigital Inc

* InterDigital Inc announces increases of regular quarterly cash dividend and stock buyback authorization

* InterDigital Inc - ‍increased its existing stock repurchase program by $100 million​

* InterDigital Inc - increase in stock repurchase brings total authorization under program to $500 million ​

* InterDigital Inc - ‍board of directors has approved an increase in company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below