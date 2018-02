BRIEF-InterDigital Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.48

Feb 22 (Reuters) - InterDigital Inc:

* INTERDIGITAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.48

* Q4 REVENUE $205.3 MILLION VERSUS $273.9 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $66 MILLION TO $71 MILLION

* IN QUARTER, RECORDED $42.6 MILLION CHARGE TO REVALUE NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS DUE TO 2017 TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT

* IN CONJUNCTION WITH ADOPTING ASC 606, CO EXPECTS TO RECORD AN ADDITIONAL $5 MILLION NON-CASH INTEREST EXPENSE IN Q1 2018

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $191.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $75.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S