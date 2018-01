BRIEF-Interdigital Says Certain Units Of Co Entered Settlement Agreement With Pegatron Corp​

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Interdigital Inc:

* INTERDIGITAL INC - ‍ON JAN. 16, 2018, CERTAIN UNITS OF CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PEGATRON CORP​

* INTERDIGITAL- PARTIES AMENDED CERTAIN TERMS OF EXISTING 2008 PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT, AGREED TO RESOLVE ALL OF THEIR EXISTING DISPUTES - SEC FILING​

* INTERDIGITAL INC - ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OR OTHER TECHNICAL COLLABORATION BETWEEN PARTIES​ Source text - bit.ly/2B6rb2I Further company coverage: