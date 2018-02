Feb 8 (Reuters) - Interfor Corp:

* INTERFOR REPORTS Q4’17 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.64

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.52

* Q4 SALES C$533 MILLION

* ‍CO'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONFIRMED MARTY JURAVSKY AS SENIOR VICE-PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 9