Dec 22 (Reuters) - Intergen NV:

* ANNOUNCES SALE OF MEXICO ASSETS

* SAYS ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ACTIS TO SELL ITS BUSINESS INTERESTS IN MEXICO FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $1.26 BILLION

* ITS MEXICO PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 2,200 MW IN OPERATION WITH 6 COMBINED-CYCLE GAS TURBINE PROJECTS, 155 MEGAWATT WIND PROJECT WITH PARTNER IENOVA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: