BRIEF-Intermex Holdings Ii And Fintech Acquisition Corp. Ii Announce Merger Agreement Combining Businesses

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Fintech Acquisition Corp Ii:

* INTERMEX HOLDINGS II, INC. AND FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. II ANNOUNCE MERGER AGREEMENT COMBINING BUSINESSES

* INTERMEX - ‍FNTE WILL ACQUIRE INTERMEX FOR AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $260 MILLION​

* INTERMEX - ‍POST DEAL, ROBERT LISY, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AND REST OF EXISTING INTERMEX MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMPANY​

* INTERMEX - EXISTING MEMBERS OF INTERMEX BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL BECOME DIRECTORS OF COMBINED COMPANY​

* INTERMEX - AGGREGATE DEAL CONSIDERATION COMPRISED OF ABOUT $99 MILLION IN CASH AND ABOUT $161 MILLION IN FNTE COMMON STOCK

* INTERMEX - FNTE WILL ALSO REPAY APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION IN DEBT OUTSTANDING UNDER INTERMEX‘S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY IN CONNECTION WITH MERGER​

* ‍INTERMEX - ADDITIONALLY, FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP HAS RIGHT TO APPOINT ONE INDEPENDENT BOARD OBSERVER​