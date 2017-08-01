FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-International Barrier agrees to combine with Louisiana-Pacific Corp
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月1日 / 凌晨12点02分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-International Barrier agrees to combine with Louisiana-Pacific Corp

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - International Barrier Technology Inc :

* Press release - International Barrier enters agreement to combine with Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

* Louisiana-Pacific Canada and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation have agreed to buy all of shares of co

* Arrangement will require approval of at least 66 pct of votes cast by company shareholders

* International Barrier Technology Inc-each common share of co to be transferred to Louisiana-Pacific Canada Ltd, Louisiana-Pacific Corp for $0.41/common share

* Total deal price of US$22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

