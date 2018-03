BRIEF-International Game Technology Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.39

March 8 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc :

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q4 NET INCOME OF $80 MILLION INCLUDES ONE-TIME, NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT

* Q4 REVENUE $1.346 BILLION VERSUS $1.321 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $1.25 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $575 MILLION-$625 MILLION FOR 2018​

* ‍CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1,700 MILLION-$1,780 MILLION IN 2018​

* 2018 ‍OUTLOOK ASSUMES A 2018 AVERAGE EUR/USD EXCHANGE RATE OF 1.22​

* ‍ BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES IN 2017​ WAS $29 MILLION REFLECTING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX REFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: