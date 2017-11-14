BRIEF-International Game Technology reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.40

Nov 14 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc

* International Game Technology Plc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 loss per share $3.95

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International Game Technology Plc - ‍expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA of $1,640 - 1,680 million for full-year period​

* International Game Technology - qtrly ‍net loss includes $714 million non-cash impairment charge and $118 million of net foreign exchange loss​

* International Game Technology Plc qtrly revenue ‍$1,221 million versus $1,266 million​