1 个月前
BRIEF-International Paper agrees to settle Kleen products class action litigation
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 晚上9点54分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-International Paper agrees to settle Kleen products class action litigation

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - International Paper Co

* International Paper agrees to settle kleen products class action litigation

* International Paper Co - ‍under terms of agreement, company will pay $354 million into a settlement fund in return for dismissal and release of all claims​

* International Paper Co - company will record a reserve for expected settlement, which will result in a pre-tax charge of $354 million in Q2 of 2017

* International Paper - entered into agreement to settle kleen products antitrust class action lawsuit against co and 7 other containerboard producers

* International Paper-‍agreement resolves claims involving certain product's price bought from co, temple-inland, Weyerhaeuser by class members prior to court approval ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

