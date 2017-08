Aug 9 (Reuters) - International Paper Co

* International Paper Co - on August 9, 2017, co entered into a supplemental indenture to indenture, dated as of april 12, 1999 - SEC filing

* International Paper Co - ‍ pursuant to indenture, company issued and sold $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.350% notes due 2048 ​

* International Paper Co - notes bear interest at rate of 4.350% per year and will mature on August 15, 2048