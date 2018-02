BRIEF-International Paper Reports Q4 Adjusted Operating Earnings Per Share $1.27

Feb 1 (Reuters) - International Paper Co:

* INTERNATIONAL PAPER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.50

* Q4 SALES $5.7 BILLION VERSUS $5.0 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19, REVENUE VIEW $6.01 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTERNATIONAL PAPER - Q4, FY 2017 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT OF $1.2 BILLION RELATED TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING OPERATING PROFITS IN Q4 OF 2017 WERE $609 MILLION COMPARED WITH $490 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017

* INTERNATIONAL PAPER - SPECIAL ITEMS IN Q4 INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $83 MILLION FOR DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT COSTS INCLUDED IN RESTRUCTURING, OTHER CHARGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: