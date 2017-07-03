BRIEF-International Speedway Q2 earnings per share $0.29

July 3 (Reuters) - International Speedway Corp:

* International Speedway Corporation reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 revenue $165.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $166.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

* International Speedway Corp - capital expenditures for existing facilities up to $500.0 million from fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2021

* International Speedway Corp says expect dividends to increase in 2018 and beyond, by approximately four to five percent annually

* International Speedway Corp - for FY 2017, expect capital expenditures related to redevelopment of phoenix to total approximately $75.0 million to $80.0 million

* International Speedway Corp sees FY 2017 revenue $660.0 million to $670.0 million

* International Speedway Corp sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.65

* International Speedway Corp sees fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.65

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $669.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International Speedway Corp sees fiscal 2017 operating margin 15.5% to 17.0%

* International Speedway Corp - ISC is reiterating its 2017 full year non-GAAP guidance

* International Speedway Corp - total capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 estimated between approximately $150.0 million to $175.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: