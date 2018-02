Feb 7 (Reuters) - Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd:

* INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES LTD SAYS COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ELECTED AMI BARLEV AS ACTING CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY‍​

* INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES LTD - BARLEV SUCCEEDS SHAUL ELOVITCH WHO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR