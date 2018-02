BRIEF-Interpublic Announces Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc :

* REG-INTERPUBLIC ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3.4 PERCENT TO $2.34 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* APPROVES 17% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND AN ADDITIONAL $300 MILLION TOWARD SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77, REVENUE VIEW $2.30 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LOOKING AHEAD TO 2018, TARGETING ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN RANGE OF 2PCT TO 3PCT

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21 PER SHARE

* INTERPUBLIC GROUP - Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 NET INCOME INCLUDED A NET BENEFIT OF $36.0 MILLION AS A RESULT OF ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* INTERPUBLIC GROUP - Q4 2017 ALSO INCLUDED A REVERSAL OF $31.2 MILLION TAX BENEFIT RECORDED DURING Q3 OF 2017 RELATED TO FOREIGN TAX CREDITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: