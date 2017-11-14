FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-InterRent REIT reports Q3 fully diluted FFO per unit rise 15.7 pct
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 下午2点31分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-InterRent REIT reports Q3 fully diluted FFO per unit rise 15.7 pct

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

* InterRent REIT reports results for the third quarter of 2017 and a 11% increase in the monthly distribution

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍AFFO per weighted average unit - diluted $0.106​

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍fully diluted FFO per unit increased by 15.7%, from $0.102 per unit to $0.118 per unit​

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍fully diluted AFFO per unit increased by 16.5% from $0.091 per unit to $0.106 per unit​

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍NOI $17.5 million, or 63.0% of operating revenue, versus $14.7 million, or 60.9% of operating revenue last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below