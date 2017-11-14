BRIEF-InterRent REIT reports Q3 fully diluted FFO per unit rise 15.7 pct

Nov 14 (Reuters) - InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
* InterRent REIT reports results for the third quarter of 2017 and a 11% increase in the monthly distribution
* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly AFFO per weighted average unit - diluted $0.106
* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly fully diluted FFO per unit increased by 15.7%, from $0.102 per unit to $0.118 per unit
* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly fully diluted AFFO per unit increased by 16.5% from $0.091 per unit to $0.106 per unit
* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly NOI $17.5 million, or 63.0% of operating revenue, versus $14.7 million, or 60.9% of operating revenue last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: