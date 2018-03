Feb 28 (Reuters) - INTERSHOP HOLDING AG:

* REPORTED A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE IN PROFITS OF 6.7% FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10% TO CHF 22.00 PER SHARE

* FY NET INCOME CAME TO CHF 63.5 MILLION, OR CHF 31.76 PER SHARE

* FY RENTAL INCOME ROSE TO CHF 89.2 MILLION

* SALE OF UNITS IN PROMOTION PROJECT «EDEN7» IN ZURICH TO GENERATE HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION PRE-TAX PROFIT IN H1 2018