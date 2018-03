BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group Reports Q4 Revenue $237.4 Mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc:

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $237.4 MILLION

* ‍REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT EXPERIENCED IN 2017​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $135 AND $145 MILLION​

* ‍TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 AND $90 MILLION​

* ‍REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN IN Q1 OF 2017​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q1 OF 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN IN Q1 OF 2017​

* QTRLY ‍SHR $0.36​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25, REVENUE VIEW $245.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: