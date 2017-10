Oct 23 (Reuters) - Intest Corp

* inTEST Corporation executive chairman, president & CEO Robert Matthiessen to retire as president & CEO at end of 2017

* inTEST Corp - ‍Matthiessen will continue to serve as inTEST’s chairman of board​

* inTEST Corp - ‍Board of directors has appointed James Pelrin as company's next president & CEO, effective January 1, 2018​