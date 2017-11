Nov 2 (Reuters) - Intouch Insight Ltd

* Intouch Insight Ltd. announces non-brokered private placement

* Intouch Insight Ltd - ‍Private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$3 million by way of issuance of up to 6 million units at price of cdn $0.50/unit​

* Intouch Insight - ‍Proceeds from offering will be used to support co's market entry of its customer experience management software​