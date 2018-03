BRIEF-Intra-Cellular Therapies Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.56

March 1 (Reuters) - Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc:

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.56

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES TOTALED $464.3 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2017, VERSUS $384.1 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2016

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES TO BE USED PRIMARILY TO ADVANCE LUMATEPERONE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* INTEND TO SUBMIT A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA BY MID-2018

* PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD IN LATE Q1 2018 FOR LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)