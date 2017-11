Nov 8 (Reuters) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corp

* Intrinsyc reports fourth sequential quarter of revenue growth

* Qtrly ‍revenue of us$4.8 million which increased by 6% over prior quarter​

* Qtrly ‍net income of $93,006 versus $362,048​