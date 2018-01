Jan 25 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc:

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.54

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q4 REVENUE $892 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $846.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍Q4 2017 GAAP NET LOSS REFLECTED $318 MILLION, OR $2.83 PER DILUTED SHARE, OF INCOME TAX EXPENSE AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $850.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S