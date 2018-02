BRIEF-Invacare Corp Transfers Küschall Wheelchair Production From Switzerland To France

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp:

* INVACARE CORPORATION TRANSFERS KÜSCHALL WHEELCHAIR PRODUCTION FROM SWITZERLAND TO FRANCE

* INVACARE - ‍FRONT OFFICE OF SWISS FACILITY WILL REMAIN OPEN AND CONTINUE TO SERVE AS INVACARE‘S EUROPEAN HEADQUARTERS​

* INVACARE CORP - ‍HAS COMPLETED ITS CONSULTATIONS WITH KÜSCHALL EMPLOYEES​

* INVACARE CORP - ‍WILL PROCEED WITH ACTIVITIES TO TRANSFER WHEELCHAIR PRODUCTION TO FRANCE​

* INVACARE CORP - ‍TRANSFER IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE AN INCREMENTAL $1.7 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX SAVINGS IN EUROPE BUSINESS SEGMENT​

* INVACARE SAYS TRANSITION ASSISTANCE WILL BE PROVIDED TO AFFECTED EMPLOYEES AS A RESULT OF KUSCHALL WHEELCHAIR PRODUCTION TRANSFER

* INVACARE CORP - ‍EXPECTS TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AND RELATED OPERATING COSTS OF APPROXIMATELY $1.1 MILLION ON A PRE-TAX BASIS IN EUROPE BUSINESS SEGMENT​

* INVACARE CORP - ‍CASH RESTRUCTURING CHARGES WILL BE PAID IN Q3 2018​