FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Invacare says ‍Alber GMBH received warning letter from US food and drug administration​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 晚上9点08分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Invacare says ‍Alber GMBH received warning letter from US food and drug administration​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp

* Invacare Corp - ‍alber GMBH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Invacare Corporation, received warning letter from United States Food And Drug Administration​

* Invacare Corp - ‍Alber twion power assist devices will not be imported into united states until all findings are corrected to fda’s satisfaction​

* Invacare Corp - does not expect action to have a significant impact on its financial results​

* Invacare-Letter requires completion of corrective actions to address fda observations after inspection of unit's facility in albstadt, germany in May Source text: (bit.ly/2yobkvw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below