FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Inventure Foods to be acquired by Utz Quality Foods
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 下午12点43分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Inventure Foods to be acquired by Utz Quality Foods

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Inventure Foods Inc

* Inventure Foods, Inc. to be acquired by Utz Quality Foods, LLC

* Inventure Foods Inc - deal for ‍approximately $165 million​

* Inventure Foods Inc - Utz has agreed to acquire all of company’s outstanding shares of common stock in an all-cash transaction​

* Inventure Foods-‍an indirect unit of Utz will commence tender offer to buy all of outstanding shares of co’s stock at a price of $4.00 per share in cash​

* Inventure Foods- ‍deal includes assumption of about $75 million of debt, debt-like items, net of cash, about $8 million of estimated closing costs, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below