FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Invesco Ltd Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.71​
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午11点18分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Invesco Ltd Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.71​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco reports results for the three months ended september 30, 2017

* Q3 revenue $1.338 billion

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.65

* Invesco ltd - qtrly ‍adjusted diluted eps $0.71​

* Invesco ltd - ‍total aum at sept 30 were $917.5 billion versus $858.3 billion at june 30, 2017

* Invesco ltd - ‍long-term net inflows were $6.3 billion and total net inflows were $11.5 billion for q3​

* Invesco ltd - ‍in q3, employee compensation costs include a $5.5 million non-cash charge related to company’s u.k. Defined benefit plan​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $937.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below