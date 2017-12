Dec 19 (Reuters) - Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc:

* INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL SAYS ON DEC 18, CO, IAS OPERATING PARTNERSHIP AND INVESCO ADVISERS ENTERED INTO EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO MAY SELL UP TO 17 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.01 PER SHARE