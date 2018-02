Jan 31 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd:

* INVESCO REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE YEAR AND THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* ‍TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT DEC 31, 2017, WERE $937.6 BILLION AN INCREASE OF $20.1 BILLION DURING Q4​

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $1,375.6 MILLION VERSUS $1,337.7 MILLION IN Q3

* QTRLY NET REVENUE $1,004.9 MILLION VERSUS $976.6 MILLION IN Q3

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70, REVENUE VIEW $981.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S