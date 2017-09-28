FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Invesco to expand its ability to meet client needs by acquiring Guggenheim Investments' ETF business
2017年9月28日 / 晚上9点40分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Invesco to expand its ability to meet client needs by acquiring Guggenheim Investments' ETF business

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco to expand its ability to meet client needs by acquiring Guggenheim Investments’ ETF business

* Invesco Ltd - ‍Invesco would acquire Guggenheim Investments’ ETF business for $1.2 billion in cash.​

* Invesco- ‍entered agreement to acquire Guggenheim Investments’ ETF business, which includes $36.7 billion of assets under management (as of aug. 31​)

* Invesco Ltd - transaction will be funded using a combination of cash and debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

