BRIEF-Invesque Announces Upsize Of Previously Announced Private Placement

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Invesque Inc:

* INVESQUE INC. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND RECEIPT OF SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL BY WAY OF CONSENTS

* INVESQUE INC - ‍ PARTIES AGREED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF SERIES 2 PREFERRED SHARES TO BE ISSUED TO MAGNETAR UNDER SECOND PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO 3.2 MILLION

* INVESQUE - ‍MAGNETAR AGREED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 1.6 MILLION CLASS A SERIES 3 CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AT US$9.4575/SHARE FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT US$15 MILLION