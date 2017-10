Oct 9 (Reuters) - INVESTIS HOLDING SA

* ‍MAKES A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN POLYTECH VENTURES HOLDING SA​

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE​

* ‍REINFORCING COOPERATION WITH POLYTECH VENTURES HOLDING BY MAKING STRATEGIC INVESTMENT ACQUIRING 50% OF SHARE CAPITAL​