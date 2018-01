Jan 30 (Reuters) - Investment Technology Group Inc:

* INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY SAYS ON JAN 26, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO $150 MILLION 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL EXPANSION OF FACILITY UP TO $225 MILLION - SEC FILING