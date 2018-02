Feb 12 (Reuters) - Invitae Corp:

* INVITAE REPORTS OVER 150% VOLUME AND OVER 170% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q4 REVENUE $68.2 MILLION

* ‍FOR 2018, CO ANTICIPATES ACCESSIONING AT LEAST 250,000 SAMPLES AND GENERATING AT LEAST $120 MILLION IN REVENUE FOR COMBINED ORGANIZATION​