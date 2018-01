BRIEF-InVivo Therapeutics Announces Latest Results From INSPIRE

Jan 3 (Reuters) - InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES LATEST RESULTS FROM INSPIRE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROPOSED CLINICAL PATH FORWARD

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS - 19 PATIENTS IMPLANTED WITH NEURO-SPINAL SCAFFOLD;3 PATIENTS DIED WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF IMPLANTATION​ IN STUDY

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP - ‍16 EVALUABLE PATIENTS HAVE NOW ALL REACHED SIX-MONTH PRIMARY ENDPOINT VISIT IN STUDY​

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS - ‍DOES NOT ANTICIPATE REOPENING ENROLLMENT IN INSPIRE,EXPECTS TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CLARITY ON CLINICAL PATH FORWARD IN Q2 2018​