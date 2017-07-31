FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-InVivo Therapeutics announces updates on the INSPIRE study
2017年7月31日 / 中午12点21分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-InVivo Therapeutics announces updates on the INSPIRE study

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* InVivo Therapeutics announces updates on the INSPIRE study

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - ‍announces two new patient conversions​

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp says implements temporary enrollment halt

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - ‍implements temporary enrollment halt​

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - six of 11 patients (54.5 %) have had an AIS grade improvement at six-month primary endpoint visit

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - ‍a patient improved from complete AIS A SCI to motor incomplete AIS C SCI at one-month visit in INSPIRE study​

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings - a second patient improved from complete AIS A SCI to sensory incomplete AIS B SCI at six-month visit in INSPIRE study​

* InVivo Therapeutics - most recent patient to enroll into INSPIRE study, implanted in late June 2017, passed away suddenly at rehabilitation facility

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - ‍as a result of temporary enrollment halt, company anticipates completing INSPIRE enrollment in first half of 2018​

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - cause of death of patient was deemed to be unrelated to neuro-spinal scaffold or implantation procedure

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp says anticipates submitting a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) application in second half of 2018 for INSPIRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

