Nov 23 (Reuters) - Inzinc Mining Ltd

* InZinc announces $1 million upsizing of private placement for up to $3 million gross proceeds

* Offering will now consist of up to 30 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $3.0 million