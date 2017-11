BRIEF-Ionis Pharma, ‍Dynacure announces Dynacure has licensed IONIS-DNM2-2.5(Rx) (Dyn101)​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - co, ‍Dynacure announced that Dynacure has licensed IONIS-DNM2-2.5(Rx) (Dyn101)​

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Dynacure will now assume all development and commercialization responsibilities for program​

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Ionis is eligible to receive additional cash or equity of up to more than $205 million in milestone payments​

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Ionis is eligible to receive royalties on future product sales of drug under this collaboration​