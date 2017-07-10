FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals presents ‍new data at peripheral nerve society meeting to support potential benefit of Inotersen​
2017年7月10日

BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals presents ‍new data at peripheral nerve society meeting to support potential benefit of Inotersen​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Data presented at peripheral nerve society meeting further support potential benefit of Inotersen​

* ‍Phase 3 neuro-TTR study met both its primary endpoints, Norfolk QOL-DN and MNIS+7, with high statistical significance​

* Treatment with Inotersen resulted in statistically significant benefit in MNIS+7 versus placebo at 8 months of treatment, at 15 months of treatment​

* ‍Continuing to review full data package from neuro-TTR study, prepare regulatory marketing applications for submission this year​

* ‍Results continue to support favorable benefit-risk profile for Inotersen in patients with FAP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

