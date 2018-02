Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $172.3 MILLION VERSUS $160.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS - PROJECT THAT CO WILL END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $800 MILLION IN CASH Source text: (bit.ly/2BSqONb) Further company coverage: