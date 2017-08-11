BRIEF-Ionis to independently advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-L Rx

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis to independently advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-L Rx

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Has retained all rights to inotersen and IONIS-FB-L(Rx).

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - As part of reprioritization of pipeline and strategic review of rare diseases business, GSK declined its options on both drugs

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Plans to file for marketing authorization for inotersen this year to support a commercial launch of inotersen in 2018.

* Ionis Pharma- Plans to initiate first phase 2 study with IONIS-FB-L(Rx) in patients with dry amd later this year, studies in other indications in 2018