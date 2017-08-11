FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
BRIEF-Ionis to independently advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-L Rx
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月11日 / 上午11点12分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Ionis to independently advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-L Rx

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis to independently advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-L Rx

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Has retained all rights to inotersen and IONIS-FB-L(Rx).

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - As part of reprioritization of pipeline and strategic review of rare diseases business, GSK declined its options on both drugs

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Plans to file for marketing authorization for inotersen this year to support a commercial launch of inotersen in 2018.

* Ionis Pharma- Plans to initiate first phase 2 study with IONIS-FB-L(Rx) in patients with dry amd later this year, studies in other indications in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below