Feb 27 (Reuters) - Iou Financial Inc:

* IOU FINANCIAL INC - ‍MODIFIED AND EXTENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH MIDCAP FINANCIAL, UNTIL DEC 31, 2020​

* IOU FINANCIAL INC - ‍AMOUNT OF CREDIT FACILITY IS $20 MILLION​